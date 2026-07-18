Prime Minister's Office to hold press conference this afternoon; what will be announced
The Prime Minister's Office has organised a press conference to mark the completion of five months in office by the BNP government.
The press conference will be held today, Saturday, at 3:30 pm at the Karabi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon.
Prime Minister's Adviser and Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin, Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman, and other members of the Prime Minister's Press Wing will be present at the press conference.
Press Secretary Saleh Shibly told Prothom Alo that BNP has set a precedent by demonstrating that an election manifesto can be implemented point by point. The progress made over the past five months in implementing its election manifesto will be presented at the event.
He further said that empowering the people is Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's main goal. Informing the public about the progress toward achieving that goal is the government's responsibility. That is why the press conference has been arranged.
Sources at the Prime Minister's Office said the press conference will also present data and information on the damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as the measures the government has taken in response.
BNP won the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February this year by a landslide. The BNP government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, officially began its new term after taking office on 17 February.
As part of that process, today's press conference has been arranged to mark the completion of the government's first five months in office.