Government to hold elections in 204 UPs in first phase

The government plans to begin union parishad elections—the lowest tier of the local government structure—next July. In the first phase, elections are planned in 204 union parishads, most of which are located in six districts of the Barishal division. The second phase of union parishad elections may be held toward the end of this year. The elections are expected to start immediately after polls for city corporations, district councils, upazila parishads, and pourashavas are completed.

Officials at the Ministry of Local Government say the government wants to complete local government elections while its popularity remains strong following a landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Preparations have already begun accordingly. Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the local election process will begin as soon as possible. However, before that, parliament must make a final decision on whether local elections will be held under party symbols. Only then will the election process formally begin. The first session of the National Parliament is scheduled to start on 12 March.