List of FFs to be published by February: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AQM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said the list of freedom fighters (FFs) would be published in the first week of February, reports news agency BSS.

“The list of freedom fighters would be published in the first week of February and 30 days will be given where it will be seen whether anyone has any objection or not in this regard,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a new three-storey building of Gazipur City Corporation’s Number 38 Kaliakair Government Primary School in Gazipur.

If there is no objection to this end, the final draft of the freedom fighter related list will be published by 28 February, he added.

He said that the concerned authorities would publish the final list on 26 March, adding that however, if anyone has any issue under investigation, they will be avoided.

Later, if they are considered as freedom fighters, their names will be added to the list, the minister said.

With councilor Khorshed Alam Sarkar in the chair, the event was attended, among others, by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP, and Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam.

