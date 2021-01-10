List of FFs to be published by February: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AQM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said the list of freedom fighters (FFs) would be published in the first week of February, reports news agency BSS.

“The list of freedom fighters would be published in the first week of February and 30 days will be given where it will be seen whether anyone has any objection or not in this regard,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a new three-storey building of Gazipur City Corporation’s Number 38 Kaliakair Government Primary School in Gazipur.

If there is no objection to this end, the final draft of the freedom fighter related list will be published by 28 February, he added.