List of freedom fighters to be published on Victory Day

Freedom fighters are seen celebrating victory over the Pakistan arm on 16 December, 1971, the day Bangladesh emerged as independent, sovereign country
Freedom fighters are seen celebrating victory over the Pakistan arm on 16 December, 1971, the day Bangladesh emerged as independent, sovereign countryOmiyo Tarafder (collected from the book `Ekattor-Bijayer Shei Khon` by CM Tareque Reza)

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said the list of freedom fighters will be published on 16 December, the Victory Day, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He said the voter list for the election of the apex body of freedom fighters would be published in November as the polls will be held in January, 2021.

The minister said this in reply to a question of a newsperson at Mujibnagar named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this morning.

The minister also took part in a meeting held at Mujibnagar Auditorium over the proposed Mujibnagar Smriti Kendra.

Meherpur deputy commissioner Mohammed Munsur Alam Khan chaired the meeting. State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain and the state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid joined the meeting on Zoom.

