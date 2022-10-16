Government

Govt sends info secy to retirement

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has sent information and broadcasting secretary Md Mokbul Hossain to retirement before with around one year of his service tenure left.

The public administration ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

According to the gazette notification, the secretary was sent to retirement from government service in the 'public interest' as per section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018’.  

But none from the public administration or information ministries are speaking up about the specific reason behind his early retirement.

Mokbul Hossain told Prothom Alo that he did not apply for retirement.

As per section 45 of the act, the government can send any government employees to retirement, in the public interest, after 25 years of service without showing any reasons given the approval of the president where he or she is the appointee.

Md Mokbul Hossain joined as secretary in the information and broadcasting ministry on 31 May 2021. Prior to joining the post he was working as registrar in the office of Joint Stock Companies and Firms. He also worked as additional secretary in the textiles and jute ministry.

He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991 as an officer of 10th batch of BCS (Administration) cadre.

