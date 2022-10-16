Govt sends info secy to retirement

As per section 45 of the act, the government can send any government employees to retirement, in the public interest, after 25 years of service without showing any reasons given the approval of the president where he or she is the appointee.
Md Mokbul Hossain joined as secretary in the information and broadcasting ministry on 31 May 2021. Prior to joining the post he was working as registrar in the office of Joint Stock Companies and Firms. He also worked as additional secretary in the textiles and jute ministry.
He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991 as an officer of 10th batch of BCS (Administration) cadre.