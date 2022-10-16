Govt sends info secy to retirement

The government has sent information and broadcasting secretary Md Mokbul Hossain to retirement before with around one year of his service tenure left.

The public administration ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

According to the gazette notification, the secretary was sent to retirement from government service in the 'public interest' as per section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018’.

But none from the public administration or information ministries are speaking up about the specific reason behind his early retirement.

Mokbul Hossain told Prothom Alo that he did not apply for retirement.