Make contributions to improve livelihoods of people, PM Hasina to army

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the army personnel to prepare themselves in such way so that they can uphold the country’s dignity in the global arena.
“Our army personnel have to work at home and abroad. So, you have to be efficient in every aspect. And, you should always remain alert relating to uphold the country’s dignity wherever you will go across the globe,” she said.
The prime minister was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital marking the President Parade-2020 of the passing out cadets of the 79th BMA Long Course.
Bangladesh Army organised the function at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Bhatiary, Chattogram.
Mentioning that Bangladesh had achieved victory through a Liberation War under the leadership of Father of the Nation, the prime minister said, “You have to prepare yourselves in such a way so that you can move around the world keeping your heads high and uphold the country’s dignity.”
Greeting the fresh cadets for getting commissioned as officers of the Bangladesh Army upon completion of their training course, the prime minister said, “I want you to be more successful, efficient and well-educated in leadership as the nation can always feel proud of you.”
She gave directives to the army personnel particularly the freshers to work for the welfare of the countrymen, saying, “We want you to always stand beside the people and make contributions towards improvement of their livelihoods.”
I will always pray for your success. I hope you will love the country and its people and perform your duties accordingly so the country can go ahead towards prosperity
In this connection, the prime minister reminded the army personnel that they are the sons of the soil and their parents and relatives are among the commoners.
“All will be benefitted if the country becomes developed and peace prevails in the country,” she went on saying.
On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff general Aziz Ahmed distributed prizes among the winners. The army chief also thanked the prime minister for joining the programme.
Battalion senior under officer of the 79th BMA Long Course Md Mahmudul Hasan has been awarded with the decorated “Sword of Honour” as the best all-round cadet and “Army Chief Gold Medal” award for his best performance in the military subjects.
The cadets also took formal oaths on the occasion. Bangladesh Army arranged a spectacular parade marking the occasion which the prime minister witnessed virtually from the Gonobhaban.
Describing the day of passing out as an important day for the cadets, Sheikh Hasina said, “You are going to join Bangladesh Army today as commissioned officers. So, you should always keep in mind that you have to love the country and perform duties for the country as well as you have shouldered huge responsibilities of safeguarding the country’s independence and sovereignty through taking the oaths.”
The prime minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said that the most important things in life are honesty, dutifulness, commitment and zeal to love the country, adding, “You have to discharge your duties keeping in mind the advice.”
She said Bangladesh would be a developed country by 2041 as his government has been implementing the second perspective plan 2021-2041, adding that the cadets of the army would be the soldiers of that period
Briefly highlighting the measures taken by her government for overall development of Bangladesh Army, she said her government has formulated “Forces Goals-2030” in light of the “Defence Policy” adopted by Father of the Nation in 1974.
The prime minister also said after assuming office, her government established newer military units including new infantry divisions, brigade units and training institutes as well for the overall development of the army.
She continued that the government has been doing whatever necessary including taking all the measures to ensure quality training for the advancement of the army.
The prime minister said her government has created a scope for women to join the army while assuming office in 1996, adding that Bangladesh Army, including its female officers, have been working in the UN peacekeeping missions with reputations. “I feel proud whenever I hear praise of our army.”
The prime minister appreciated the army personnel for standing by the people during the COVID-19 pandemic risking their lives and sought salvation of the souls of the army men who died of the lethal virus and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.
Sheikh Hasina described herself as a family member of Bangladesh Army as her younger brothers Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh Jamal were members of the force while her youngest brother 10-year old Sheikh Russell wanted to be an army officer as well.
The prime minister said in an emotion choked voice that the dream of Russell could not be fulfilled as he (Russell) along with brothers, sisters-in-law, mother and father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were assassinated on 15 August 1975.
Wishing every success of the cadets, she said, “I will always pray for your success. I hope you will love the country and its people and perform your duties accordingly so the country can go ahead towards prosperity.”
The prime minister said her government has been working to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation to make the country a developed and prosperous one free from poverty and hunger.
