Make contributions to improve livelihoods of people, PM Hasina to army

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the army personnel to prepare themselves in such way so that they can uphold the country’s dignity in the global arena.

“Our army personnel have to work at home and abroad. So, you have to be efficient in every aspect. And, you should always remain alert relating to uphold the country’s dignity wherever you will go across the globe,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital marking the President Parade-2020 of the passing out cadets of the 79th BMA Long Course.

Bangladesh Army organised the function at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Bhatiary, Chattogram.