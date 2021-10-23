Mega projects soon to prevent Teesta erosion: State Minister



The state minister made the remarks while inspecting the flood-affected areas of Teesta river at Gatiyasham area of Rajarhat in Kurigram on Friday morning.

The state minister said, "It is uncertain when it will be completed. However, if the project is completed, the people of Teesta will not have any more misery."

He added that heavy rains and onrushing waters have caused flash floods in four districts including Kurigram. The government is working to alleviate the plight of those affected by the floods and erosion.



