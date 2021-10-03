Government

Ministry to bear Covid test expenses of UAE-bound passengers

UNB
Ministry to bear Covid test expenses of UAE-bound passengers

The ministry of expatriates welfare will bear the expenses (TK 1,600) of UAE bound workers undergoing Covid-19 tests at the RT-PCR laboratories of Dhaka Airport, UNB reports.

Imran Ahmed, the minister for the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment made the remarks at an exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Expatriate workers are remittance fighters of our country. Their contribution to the country’s economy is undeniable.

“The government is working to ensure their welfare. As part of this, the ministry will pay Tk 1,600 for the Covid-19 test at the airport for workers going to the UAE,” the minister noted.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAb) received the notification of arrival approval from the United Arab Emirates regarding operations of RT-PCR laboratories at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Covid testing of passengers bound for the country.

Advertisement
Read more from Government
Advertisement