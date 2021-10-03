Ministry to bear Covid test expenses of UAE-bound passengers

“Expatriate workers are remittance fighters of our country. Their contribution to the country’s economy is undeniable.

“The government is working to ensure their welfare. As part of this, the ministry will pay Tk 1,600 for the Covid-19 test at the airport for workers going to the UAE,” the minister noted.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAb) received the notification of arrival approval from the United Arab Emirates regarding operations of RT-PCR laboratories at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Covid testing of passengers bound for the country.