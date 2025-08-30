Interim govt strongly condemns attack on Nur, pledges probe

The interim government has strongly condemned the brutal attack on Nurul Haque Nur, the president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and a prominent leader of the July Uprising, on Friday.

“Such acts of violence are an assault not only on Mr. Nur but also on the spirit of the democratic movement that brought the nation together in its historic struggle for justice and accountability,” said a statement issued by the government today, Saturday, that termed Nur as a tireless advocate of democracy, justice, and the rights of the people.

It said the interim government assured the people of Bangladesh that a thorough and impartial investigation into this heinous incident will be conducted with utmost urgency.