Interim govt strongly condemns attack on Nur, pledges probe
The nation’s prayers and solidarity remain with Nur, injured members of his party and their families during this critical time, the statement said.
The interim government has strongly condemned the brutal attack on Nurul Haque Nur, the president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and a prominent leader of the July Uprising, on Friday.
“Such acts of violence are an assault not only on Mr. Nur but also on the spirit of the democratic movement that brought the nation together in its historic struggle for justice and accountability,” said a statement issued by the government today, Saturday, that termed Nur as a tireless advocate of democracy, justice, and the rights of the people.
It said the interim government assured the people of Bangladesh that a thorough and impartial investigation into this heinous incident will be conducted with utmost urgency.
“No individual, regardless of influence or position, will be spared from accountability. Justice will be delivered transparently and swiftly,” the statement read.
In the immediate term, a specialised medical board has been formed to oversee the treatment of Nur and other injured members of his party, it said, adding, “The Government is committed to ensuring that they receive the highest standard of medical care. Should their conditions require it, they will be flown abroad for advanced treatment at state expense”.
In the statement, the interim government reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms that the national election will be held on time, in the first half of February 2026.
The nation’s prayers and solidarity remain with Nur, injured members of his party and their families during this critical time, the statement said.
“Mr. Nurul Haque Nur played a historic role during the 2018 anti-quota protests against the fascist regime of Sheikh Hasina. As a student leader, he mobilised the youth, uniting diverse voices and standing fearlessly against injustice,” it added.
“Nur was arrested and brutally tortured in custody during the July Uprising when his role symbolised the collective aspiration of our people for a free, fair, and democratic Bangladesh,” the statement said, adding that his courage and sacrifices would forever remain part of “our nation’s history”.
“At this moment, the Interim Government calls for unity among all political and social forces that took part in the July Uprising. This unity is essential to protect the gains of our struggle, to resist all conspiracies against the people’s mandate, and to ensure our successful transition to democracy,” it read.
In the statement, the interim government reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms that the national election will be held on time, in the first half of February 2026.
“This is the solemn commitment of the Interim Government to the people of Bangladesh. All conspiracies, obstructions, or attempts to delay or derail the election will be firmly resisted by the Interim Government and our democracy-loving patriotic people,” the statement said.
“The people’s will shall prevail, and no evil force will be allowed to undermine our march to democracy,” it added.