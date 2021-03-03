Momen clarifies statement on working with US over Indo-pacific security

Referring to the foreign minister, the statement said that Dhaka would welcome if anyone steps forward for infrastructure development or making investment here but purchasing defense goods is not a subject of priority of Bangladesh government.

Momen said ensuring food, cloths, accommodation, education and healthcare are in the priority list of the government.

Mentioning that Dhaka wants a free and secured Bay of Bengal to all, the foreign minister said Bangladesh government will welcome investment initiatives of the US administration under indo-pacific issue.