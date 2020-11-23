Municipality election to start 28 December

The first phase of municipality elections across the country will be on 28 December, reports BSS.

“The first phase of municipal election will be held on 28 December,” said EC senior secretary Md Alamgir at a press briefing at the EC office this evening.

In the first phase, the election will be held in 25 municipalities. The last date of nomination paper submission scheduled on December 1, nomination papers scrutinize on 3 December and last date of nomination papers withdrawal on 10 December.