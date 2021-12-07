Murad Hasan yet to resign, hasn't come to office

State minister for information Murad Hasan has not resigned from the cabinet as of 11:00 in the morning on Tuesday. He has not also come to the office today.

A ministry official confirmed these to Prothom Alo.

The official further said Murad Hasan went to Chattogram on Monday. Since then he did not have any contact with the state minister for information.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the state minister to resign from the cabinet by today (Tuesday) for making derogatory and indecent comments, said ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday in a press briefing.