Nat’l elections will be held in first half of February amid huge festivity: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus described on Sunday the upcoming national election as a “moment of rebirth” for the nation, urging all stakeholders to reach a consensus to ensure a free, fair and festival-like national election in February next year.

“This is not just an election, it is a rebirth,” the Chief Adviser said while addressing a meeting of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.

Representatives from different political parties attended the meeting to discuss different aspects of implementing the ‘July National Charter, 2025’.

Professor Yunus said that the progress achieved by the country’s political parties towards consensus through the National Consensus Commission will be a unique example not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world.