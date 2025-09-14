Nat’l elections will be held in first half of February amid huge festivity: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus described on Sunday the upcoming national election as a “moment of rebirth” for the nation, urging all stakeholders to reach a consensus to ensure a free, fair and festival-like national election in February next year.
“This is not just an election, it is a rebirth,” the Chief Adviser said while addressing a meeting of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.
Representatives from different political parties attended the meeting to discuss different aspects of implementing the ‘July National Charter, 2025’.
Professor Yunus said that the progress achieved by the country’s political parties towards consensus through the National Consensus Commission will be a unique example not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world.
Reiterating that the national elections will be held in the first half of the next February amid huge festivity, the head of the interim government said, “It really will be the rebirth of the nation”.
“All sacrifices of the people - so much blood, so much sacrifice - will be worthwhile if we can attain this new birth,” he added.
The main goal of “our reforms is to seal every road” so that no fascist can ever return, he said, adding, “For this, everyone should reach consensus”.
“When the idea of the consensus commission first came up, I wasn’t sure whether it would survive. But today, after a long journey, I am overwhelmed by your discussions and decisions,” Professor Yunus said.
Noting that the experience of this commission will be followed by other countries in the future, he said, “This will not only be Bangladesh’s experience, the whole world will see how we solved the problem.”
The Chief Adviser stressed that there is no alternative path before the nation, rather reaching the consensus and said, “This is the opportunity given by the students and the people, from which a new Bangladesh will be built.”
Noting that there is no room for division or disagreement, Professor Yunus said, “We can talk a lot, but we cannot end with disagreement. The election will be successful only when we can reach a consensus”.
Invoking the Aladdin-lamp metaphor to stress the scale of ambition required, the Chief Adviser said, “We have got an opportunity like Aladdin-lamp. The student-people uprising has created this opportunity. If we want we can ask for small things or we remake the nation entirely.”
We have got an opportunity like Aladdin-lamp. The student-people uprising has created this opportunity. If we want we can ask for small things or we remake the nation entirely.Muhammad Yunus, Chief adviser of the interim government
“This opportunity comes only once, it won’t come again,” he added.
Putting emphasis on continuing discussions among political parties, Professor Yunus said, “We will never get such a big opportunity again. So, we have to move forward with patience. Our job until election day is to create a festive atmosphere without any conflict.”
“We have built the highway, now all that remains is to put up the signboards. The road is clear and the destination is clear too. This election will be a festive election, the beginning of peace and a new journey for the country,” the head of the interim government said.
The main goal of “our reforms is to seal every road” so that no fascist can ever return, he said, adding, “For this, everyone should reach consensus”.
Professor Yunus, also president of the Consensus Commission, called the Commission’s achievement an unprecedented one and expressed gratitude for the hard work of the commission members and political leaders.
“You have written a memorable chapter in history. Now it only needs to be completed perfectly. Through this, a new nation will be born,” he said.
Addressing political leaders, Professor Yunus said, “This time we have no chance of failure. We will move forward on this path of consensus, make the elections successful, and begin the journey of the gala festival”.
Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, National Consensus Commission Vice-President Professor Ali Riaz, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad and National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen spoke at the meeting, among others.
Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (consensus building) Monir Haider moderated the meeting.