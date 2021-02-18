National Population Register awaits govt nod, says BBS head

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) is awaiting permission from the government to implement the National Population Register (NPR), director general Mohammad Tajul Islam said on Thursday.

“We are now waiting for the government’s permission to implement the project. The initiative was taken in 2010 but it subsequently came to a halt. NPR is very significant for the nation,” he told newspersons at a workshop at BBS auditorium in the city, reports news agency UNB.

Tajul also said that he received complaints about land registration using forged NID. “If we could implement NPR properly, the fraudsters won’t be able to take chances.”

Tajul said Japan completed their population census amid the pandemic. “But Bangladesh could not do anything about it,” he added.