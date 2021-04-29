Nearly 2.7m receive second dose, first dose of vaccination suspended

As of 28 April, a total of 26,98,155 people received the second dose of the vaccine. Of them, 17,54,923 are male and 94,32,32 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.

As of 25 April, the number of vaccine receivers of the first dose was 58,18,400. Of them, 36,08,059 are male and 22,10,341 female.

People aged 40 years and above can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital, the DGHS said, adding that the immunisation programme will begin at 8:00am and it will continue till 2.30pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.

The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 72,44,484 people got registered till 5.30pm on Wednesday.