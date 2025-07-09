Govt vehicle purchases, foreign trips halted: Finance Ministry
No government agency will be allowed to purchase vehicles from either the development or operational expenditure budgets in the current fiscal year.
Also, participation in all types of foreign seminars, symposiums, and workshops funded by government will remain suspended.
The finance division of the ministry of finance issued an order in this regard yesterday as part of government’s austerity measures.
According to the order, all allocations for vehicle purchases from the operational budget must be frozen. However, replacement of vehicles included in the TO&E (Table of Organisation and Equipment) that are more than 10 years old may be approved, subject to prior approval from the finance division.
Furthermore, no new residential, non-residential, or other buildings may be constructed, except for facilities related to the Ministries of Education, Health, and Agriculture.
However, if over 50 per cent of an ongoing construction project has been completed, further expenditure may proceed with approval from the finance division.
Land acquisition spending is also suspended, as is the use of block allocations.
The same order outlines restrictions on spending from the development budget. It states that vehicle purchases under development projects are suspended. For land acquisition under development projects, spending may only proceed after completing all formal procedures and with prior approval from the finance division.
Also, for the use of block allocations under development assistance for the planning commission, approval from the finance division is mandatory, even for urgent needs.
Additionally, participation in all types of foreign seminars, symposiums, and workshops by government employees under government-funded development projects is suspended.
However, foreign travel for Master’s or PhD programmes funded by the government, development partners, universities, or foreign governments (through scholarships or fellowships) will be allowed.
Foreign training programmes that are relevant to professional skill development under government funding are also permitted.
Finally, the order states that all types of foreign travel must comply with the circular issued by the chief adviser’s office on 9 December last year.