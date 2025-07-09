Govt vehicle purchases, foreign trips halted: Finance Ministry

No government agency will be allowed to purchase vehicles from either the development or operational expenditure budgets in the current fiscal year.

Also, participation in all types of foreign seminars, symposiums, and workshops funded by government will remain suspended.

The finance division of the ministry of finance issued an order in this regard yesterday as part of government’s austerity measures.

According to the order, all allocations for vehicle purchases from the operational budget must be frozen. However, replacement of vehicles included in the TO&E (Table of Organisation and Equipment) that are more than 10 years old may be approved, subject to prior approval from the finance division.