Gazette notification on allocation of portfolios to ministers, state ministers

The government has formally allocated portfolios among the members of the new cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman.

The members of the new cabinet took oath yesterday, Tuesday afternoon. Later that night, the cabinet division issued a gazette notification assigning ministerial responsibilities.

In addition to the prime minister, the cabinet comprises 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers.

In accordance with the rules of business, the prime minister allocates ministerial and divisional responsibilities among ministers and state ministers.