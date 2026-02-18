13th parliament
Gazette notification on allocation of portfolios to ministers, state ministers
The government has formally allocated portfolios among the members of the new cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman.
The members of the new cabinet took oath yesterday, Tuesday afternoon. Later that night, the cabinet division issued a gazette notification assigning ministerial responsibilities.
In addition to the prime minister, the cabinet comprises 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers.
In accordance with the rules of business, the prime minister allocates ministerial and divisional responsibilities among ministers and state ministers.
Responsibilities of full ministers
Prime minister Tarique Rahman has retained charge of the cabinet division, the ministry of defence, and the armed forces division.
Among the full ministers:
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – ministry of local government, rural development and co-operatives.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury – ministry of finance and ministry of planning.
Salahuddin Ahmed – ministry of home affairs.
Iqbal Hasan Mahmud – ministry of power, energy and mineral resources.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikram) – ministry of liberation war affairs.
AZM Zahid Hossain – ministry of women and children affairs and ministry of social welfare.
Khalilur Rahman (technocrat) – ministry of foreign affairs.
Abdul Awal Mintoo – ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad – ministry of religious affairs.
Mizanur Rahman Minu – ministry of land.
Nitai Roy Chowdhury – ministry of cultural affairs.
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir – ministry of commerce, ministry of industries and ministry of textiles and jute.
Ariful Haque Choudhury – ministry of labour and employment and ministry of expatriates welfare and overseas employment.
Zahir Uddin Swapon – ministry of information and broadcasting.
Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid – ministry of agriculture, ministry of fisheries and livestock and ministry of food.
Afroza Khanam Rita – ministry of civil aviation and tourism.
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury– ministry of water resources.
Asadul Habib Dulu – ministry of disaster management and relief.
Mohammad Asaduzzaman – ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs.
Zakaria Taher – ministry of housing and public works.
Dipen Dewan – ministry of chittagong hill tracts affairs.
ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon – ministry of education and ministry of primary and mass education.
Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain – ministry of health and family planning.
Fakir Mahbub Anam – ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology and ministry of science and technology.
Sheikh Rabiul Alam– ministry of road transport, ministry of railways and ministry of shipping.
Responsibilities of state ministers
Among the state ministers:
M Rashiduzzaman Millat – ministry of civil aviation and tourism.
Anindya Islam Amit – ministry of power, energy and mineral resources.
Shariful Alam – ministry of commerce, ministry of industries and ministry of textiles and jute.
Shama Obaed – ministry of foreign affairs.
Sultan Salahuddin Tuku– ministry of agriculture, ministry of fisheries and livestock and ministry of food.
Kaiser Kamal – ministry of land.
Farhad Hossain Azad – ministry of water resources.
Aminul Haque (technocrat) – ministry of youth and sports.
Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin – ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs.
Habibur Rashid – ministry of road transport and bridges, ministry of railways and ministry of shipping.
Md Rajib Ahsan – ministry of road transport and bridges, ministry of railways, and ministry of shipping.
Md Abdul Bari – ministry of public administration.
Mir Shahe Alam – ministry of local government, rural development and co-operatives.
Zonayed Saki (Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki) – ministry of finance and ministry of planning.
Ishraque Hossain – ministry of liberation war affairs.
Farzana Sharmin – ministry of women and children affairs and ministry of social welfare.
Shaikh Faridul Islam – ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
Nurul Haque Nur – ministry of labour and employment and ministry of expatriates welfare and overseas employment.
Yasser Khan Chowdhury – ministry of information and broadcasting.
M Iqbal Hossain – ministry of disaster management and relief.
MA Muhith – ministry of health and family welfare.
Ahammad Sohel Manjur – ministry of housing and public works.
Bobby Hajjaj – ministry of education and ministry of primary and mass education.
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam – state minister for cultural affairs.