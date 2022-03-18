Not chanting 'Joy Bangla' means undermining independence, says Hasina

Chairing the discussion, Hasina, also the AL president, said the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan was once banned in the country and many AL leaders and activists lost lives for shouting this slogan and playing the historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu at that time.
She said the freedom fighters had earned independence and embraced martyrdom chanting this slogan. But the clique of anti-liberation elements and killers banned the slogan, she added.
AL presidium members Shajahan Khan MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint secretaries Mahbubul Alam MP and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, religious affairs secretary Sirajul Mostafa, agriculture and cooperatives affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laily, organising secretary Mirza Azam MP and AL Gopalganj district unit secretary Mahbub Ali Khan also spoke at the discussion conducted by publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap MP.
Hasina urged all to stay vigilant so that a vested quarter can no longer spoil the achievements of the nation.
“So, we’ll have to keep up the present trend of development by taking the people with us,” she said.
The PM asked the AL leaders and activists to continue working for development engaging the people in every stage.
She also told her party members to stand beside the poor and homeless people. She also asked them to work for saving nature and the environment.
She laid emphasis on teaching the real history of the nation and the country to the children to ignite patriotism among them.
“None can wipe out the truths. It has been proved today,” said Hasina.