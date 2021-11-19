Government

Not right to enact law to form EC in haste: Law minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Election commission building
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said it would not be right to enact a law for forming the election commission (EC) in haste, reports UNB.

The minister said this during a conversation with the journalists at his Gulshan office in the capital.

Earlier, a representative team led by Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of civil rights organization, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), handed over a copy of ‘Draft Election Commission Enrolment Law’.

The minister said, “It won’t be right to put the law into practice sidestepping the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).” The minister said this in response to Badiul Alam’s suggestion on issuing an ordinance to enact the law.

Anisul Huq said the tenure of current EC will end by February next year while the next parliamentary session is scheduled for February.

“It is impossible to formulate the law for EC formation within this short time,” he said.

He reiterated that the current rule of forming EC through a search committee is almost a law as it is constituted by the president himself.

