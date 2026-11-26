Hasina is a thorn in Bangladesh-India relations, India is also realising this: Humaiun Kobir
India is also realising that Sheikh Hasina is a thorn in relations between Bangladesh and India, claimed Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir.
He said India was also beginning to understand Hasina's "madness" and was finding itself in an uncomfortable situation because of her.
Humaiun Kobir made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon.
He was asked about Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Hasina's plans to return to Bangladesh voluntarily and Dhaka's request for her extradition were two separate matters.
In reply, Humaiun Kobir said there was no difficulty in understanding India's position on treating a person's voluntary return to their country separately from the issue of an extradition treaty. The movement of ordinary passengers or civilians was one matter, while the extradition treaty applied to criminals.
He said Sheikh Hasina fell under the criminal category and had to be handed over under the extradition treaty.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India as she was ousted from power on 5 August 2024 amid the mass uprising. She has been staying in India since then. On 17 November 2025, International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced her to death in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Asked whether Bangladesh had formally requested India to extradite Sheikh Hasina and others and whether discussions were under way with New Delhi on the matter, State Minister Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh had made the extradition request and was now waiting for a response.
Asked about the possibility of Sheikh Hasina returning to Bangladesh in December and whether she would be arrested if she went to a Bangladeshi mission, Humaiun Kobir said Hasina would not return in December. Her only way back to Bangladesh was through the extradition treaty.
She would be brought back to Bangladesh on a plane in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. There was no other way for her to return, he said.
State Minister Humaiun Kobir also said there was no place in Bangladesh for Sheikh Hasina's family, her party or terrorists.
At a briefing at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Wednesday, Randhir Jaiswal had said that the government's remarks about bringing Sheikh Hasina back on a state-owned aircraft and returning her in handcuffs in response to her demand were internal matters of Bangladesh.
Asked about this, State Minister Humaiun Kobir said the extradition treaty contained specific provisions for the return of criminals. Those provisions applied in Sheikh Hasina's case.
He further said, "India is also now realising the challenges and difficulties of providing shelter to a terrorist on its territory. If you invite someone into your home and later find that they are behaving so irrationally and making such outrageous remarks that you cannot throw them out but have to tolerate them, the situation becomes an irritating problem."
Explaining the Bangladesh government's position on bringing Sheikh Hasina back, Humaiun Kobir said a careful reading of the Indian spokesperson's remarks showed that there was one policy for criminals and another for ordinary citizens.
Sheikh Hasina belonged to the category of criminals, and extradition was the only way to bring her back. It was not a matter of her returning voluntarily; rather, she had to be handed over to Bangladesh, he said.
Criticising Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister and president of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country, the state minister said, "Sheikh Hasina is a psychopath. She left behind 2,000 people killed, without any remorse. She has no politics. Her political career ended long ago. She is a terrorist. India is also realising the challenges of keeping a terrorist on its territory."