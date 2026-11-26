India is also realising that Sheikh Hasina is a thorn in relations between Bangladesh and India, claimed Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir.

He said India was also beginning to understand Hasina's "madness" and was finding itself in an uncomfortable situation because of her.

Humaiun Kobir made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon.

He was asked about Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Hasina's plans to return to Bangladesh voluntarily and Dhaka's request for her extradition were two separate matters.