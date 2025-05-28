Chief Adviser arrives in Tokyo on 4-day official visit

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus arrived in Tokyo this afternoon on a four-day official visit.

During the visit he will attend the 30th Nikkei Forum and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost bilateral cooperation.

A Cathay Pacific flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed Narita International Airport at about 2:05 pm local time, 25 minutes ahead of schedule, where he was received with state honours by Japan's Chief of Protocol, senior Japanese officials, and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan.

During the visit, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, covering cooperation in investment, energy, and technology sectors.