Police Week
Police administration belongs to no party, will operate under the law: PM
Describing police members as the government’s ambassadors at the field level, Tarique Rahman said that police members can play a very important role in controlling any situation through their skills and immediate strategic decisions.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said that crime control will become easier if trust is built between the police and the people.
Urging police members to earn people’s trust and ensure that no innocent person becomes a victim of harassment, he said, “The police administration does not belong to any party; the police administration will be run according to statutory law. It is certainly your responsibility to ensure that no innocent person is subjected to harassment.”
If the police can become a symbol of trust and security for the people, that is the success of the police, the prime minister said, adding that the success of the police means the success of the government as well.
Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) chairman, made the remarks at the police ‘Welfare Parade’ held at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium on the occasion of Police Week 2026.
Noting that the duty of the police is to “suppress the wicked and nurture the virtuous,” he said, “Let the relationship between the police and the people be based on trust and mutual dependence. In any danger or crisis, let people consider the police station their reliable shelter.”
Reminding that the people are the owners of the state, the prime minister said, “If the people are the owners, then when these owners go to the police station in times of danger, they should be able to feel, at least to some extent, the ownership of the state through your [police] behavior—ensuring that is part of your responsibility.
“You must remember that ordinary people first come to the police station for legal assistance,” he added.
The police administration does not belong to any party; the police administration will be run according to statutory law. It is certainly your responsibility to ensure that no innocent person is subjected to harassment.
Stating that people do not go to the police station unless they are in trouble, he said that it is therefore very important to create the perception in people’s minds that their troubles will lessen after going to the police station.
“You will certainly take legal action in any matter. But if there is a touch of humanity, then because of you (police), the government’s successes will have a positive impact in the minds of the people,” the Prime minister added.
Describing police members as the government’s ambassadors at the field level, Tarique Rahman said that police members can play a very important role in controlling any situation through their skills and immediate strategic decisions.
They are not only members of a law enforcement agency; they are the first gateway to maintaining law and order in the state, ensuring public safety, and delivering justice, he added.
Highlighting that the current government is giving the highest priority to improving the law and order situation in the country and ensuring the safety of public lives and property, the Prime Minister said, “The fascist government had made the police force stand against the people for its narrow partisan political interests.
“Now that the dark time has passed, it is time to move forward anew. I believe that gaining the trust of the people and maintaining that trust is currently the biggest challenge before the police,” he added.
In the current world, it is difficult to ensure the services expected by the people without a skilled, modern, and humane police force equipped with technological expertise, the Prime minister said, adding that the present democratic government has started this difficult task.
“Therefore, the government will certainly consider your demands positively to the best of its ability,” he said.
“We want to create such an environment in police stations where a person can directly go without any intermediary, lodge a complaint without fear, and at the same time receive redress,” the head of the government said.
We want to create such an environment in police stations where a person can directly go without any intermediary, lodge a complaint without fear, and at the same time receive redress.
Stressing that it is difficult to maintain law and order in the country without the cooperation of the people, he said that it is therefore extremely important for the police to gain public trust.
Therefore, the prime minister urged the police to continue their efforts to involve the people in police activities through public-oriented initiatives such as community policing and Open House Day.
Expressing the government’s firm stance against drugs, terrorism, and corruption, he said child marriage, violence against women and children, theft, robbery, organised crime, juvenile gangs, financial fraud, and various other criminal activities exist in society.
Ordinary people are becoming victims of these crimes every day, Tarique Rahman said, adding that there is also concern among the people regarding drug abuse and online gambling in the country.
“Therefore, it is urgent for the police to conduct operations to control drug abuse by targeting drug suppliers and the sources of drugs through strict enforcement of the law,” he added.
In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), the prime minister said it has become essential to further expand the integrated and effective use of emerging technologies, including establishment of cyber police, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analysis in order to address multidimensional challenges.
With this goal, the government is committed to building a modern technology-based policing system, he added.
Mentioning that the government wants to ensure the rule of law while upholding human rights in the country, Tarique Rahman said, “Enforced disappearance, abduction, or extrajudicial activities are not acceptable in any way. Protecting the rights of every citizen is the moral and constitutional duty of every police official.
“The government is committed to further strengthening the institutional dignity, professionalism and public trust of Bangladesh Police. We want to prioritise merit, qualifications, efficiency and integrity in transfers, promotions or recruitment in police,” he added.
Emphasising the need to make the police force more skilled and modern, the Prime Minister said, “There is no alternative to making our police force more skilled and modern in line with this rapidly changing world order”.
To this end, he said, along with ensuring modern training for police members, resolving their housing crisis, ensuring quality medical facilities, increasing ration and risk allowances, and other benefits are also under the government’s consideration.
Stating that the government will never step back from implementing the commitments made to the people, the Prime minister said the current government had to take the responsibility amid a weak governance structure devastated by corruption and misrule, a deteriorating law and order situation, and a fragile economic condition.
Within weeks of assuming office, he said his government had to face a global war situation.
“In such a reality, it is not possible for us to fulfill all your expectations within a few weeks or a few months. But we will never step back from gradually implementing (our) every commitment,” Tarique Rahman said.
Noting that humanity, justice and national unity are greater strengths than the power of weapons, the Prime Minister said, “Our path is not easy, but our purpose is noble. We want to build a prosperous, self-reliant, democratic, safe and humane Bangladesh”.
At the end of the programme, the prime minister thanked all the officials and their family members who were present at the event and connected to it virtually.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir and senior government officials were present at the programme.