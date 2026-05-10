Police administration belongs to no party, will operate under the law: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said that crime control will become easier if trust is built between the police and the people.

Urging police members to earn people’s trust and ensure that no innocent person becomes a victim of harassment, he said, “The police administration does not belong to any party; the police administration will be run according to statutory law. It is certainly your responsibility to ensure that no innocent person is subjected to harassment.”

If the police can become a symbol of trust and security for the people, that is the success of the police, the prime minister said, adding that the success of the police means the success of the government as well.

Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) chairman, made the remarks at the police ‘Welfare Parade’ held at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium on the occasion of Police Week 2026.

Noting that the duty of the police is to “suppress the wicked and nurture the virtuous,” he said, “Let the relationship between the police and the people be based on trust and mutual dependence. In any danger or crisis, let people consider the police station their reliable shelter.”