Offices set to reopen tomorrow after extended Eid holidays
After the 10-day holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, government offices will reopen tomorrow, Sunday.
The holiday began on 5 June. Many people are returning from their villages to Dhaka even today, the last day of the holiday. Currently, there are around 1.5 million government officers and employees in the country.
Initially, it was announced that the Eid-ul-Azha holidays would be from 5 June to 10 June. Later, the interim government extended this to 10 days. According to the new decision, holidays were granted from 5 June until today, Saturday.
However, before the Eid holidays began, all government offices were kept open on two Saturdays — 17 May and 24 May — which were otherwise weekly holidays. Notably, the government holiday for the last Eid-ul-Fitr was nine days.