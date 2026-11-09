Government stocks of rice, wheat rise, but distribution declines

Arambagh slum in Rupnagar, Mirpur, is quite large, home to thousands of low-income people. In the past, the government used to sell food items at subsidised prices from trucks parked in front of the slum. Residents could not recall which agency operated the sales, but they said they used to queue up to buy the food. That service is no longer available.

Sufia Begum, 45, lives in the slum. She was found in front of Arambagh slum on Sunday. She told Prothom Alo that she previously had a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) card, which allowed her to buy rice, lentils, oil, sugar and other essentials at subsidised prices. Her card has since been cancelled. Trucks selling government-subsidised rice and flour no longer come to the slum.

Sufia said her husband used to sell dried fish and vegetables from a roadside stall, but he can no longer set up his shop. She herself worked at a garment factory but lost her job after breaking her arm. Her family is now struggling financially.

Many people like Sufia and her family are facing hardship. Meanwhile, the government has substantial stocks of rice and wheat. However, at a time when people are struggling, the distribution of government rice and wheat has declined.