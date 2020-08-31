Online version of newspapers-TV-radio will require registration

The cabinet meeting was held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The prime minister joined from her official residence Gonobhaban while the minister and concerned secretary joined from the cabinet division conference room in the secretariat. The cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam later briefed the newsmen about decision taken at the meeting.

According to the draft policy, IPTV and Internet can be run with radio registration, but will not be able to broadcast news. They will be able to broadcast programmes in keeping with the policy.

The cabinet meeting also approved the Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act. Also approved at the meeting were the proposal to commemorate the birthday of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal on 5 August every year.