Online version of newspapers-TV-radio will require registration

The e-paper versions of printed newspapers will not need any separate registration, but the online version of newspapers will require registration if there are differences with the print version. Separate registration will also be required for the online news portals of television and radio channels.
The government has amended the National Online Mass Media Policy 2017 to this end. A draft of the amended policy was approved at the cabinet meeting on Monday.
The cabinet meeting was held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The prime minister joined from her official residence Gonobhaban while the minister and concerned secretary joined from the cabinet division conference room in the secretariat. The cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam later briefed the newsmen about decision taken at the meeting.
According to the draft policy, IPTV and Internet can be run with radio registration, but will not be able to broadcast news. They will be able to broadcast programmes in keeping with the policy.
The cabinet meeting also approved the Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act. Also approved at the meeting were the proposal to commemorate the birthday of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal on 5 August every year.