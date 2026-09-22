Asad Alam Siam set to be Bangladesh’s high commissioner to New Delhi
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam will be Bangladesh’s next high commissioner to New Delhi.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has agreed to Bangladesh’s proposal to appoint him to the post.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs informed Dhaka of its consent today, Tuesday. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and New Delhi confirmed the information.
Asad Alam Siam will replace M Riaz Hamidullah as Bangladesh’s high commissioner to New Delhi. Riaz Hamidullah has already been appointed Bangladesh’s permanent representative to Geneva.
On 13 July, Bangladesh proposed Asad Alam Siam’s name to India’s Ministry of External Affairs as the country’s new high commissioner to New Delhi. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has now agreed to the proposal.
A career diplomat, Asad Alam Siam joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service cadre in 1995.
He obtained a postgraduate degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and later earned an MBA from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.
Asad Alam Siam completed several professional courses at various institutions, including the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) in Hawaii, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security (IFANS) in Seoul and the National Defence College in Dhaka.
He has held several important positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was Bangladesh’s first consul general in Milan, Italy, and also served as ambassador to the United States, the Philippines, Palau, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.
Asad Alam Siam has represented Bangladesh in numerous bilateral, regional and multilateral negotiations. He served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna and the OPEC Fund.
He was also the alternate permanent representative of Bangladesh to UN ESCAP in Bangkok.
In addition, Asad Alam Siam served as rector of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka and as director of the offices of the foreign minister and foreign secretary.
Asad Alam Siam was appointed foreign secretary in June 2025. He was appointed to the post by the then interim government.