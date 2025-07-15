July Shaheed Day: State mourning to be observed Wednesday
The government will observe state mourning on Wednesday to mark ‘July Shaheed Day’.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.
According to the notification, the government has decided to observe the day as state mourning to mark July Shaheed Day.
As part of the observance, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government, semi-government, autonomous and educational institutions, as well as on all government and non-government buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad.
Special prayers will be offered at all mosques and other places of worship across the country on Wednesday seeking divine blessings for the departed souls.
The government declared 16 July as July Shaheed Day, commemorating the death of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who was shot dead by police on 16 July last year during the July uprising.