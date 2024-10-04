Dr. Yunus holds brief meeting with visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus held a brief one-to-one talk with visiting Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Friday.
Professor Yunus said he was “very happy” to welcome his old friend in Dhaka.
During the meeting, the chief adviser spoke briefly on the student-led movement, sacrifices of the students and people and the carnage committed by the previous government, the CA’s press wing sources said.
The chief adviser also spoke about his long association with Malaysian universities and its leaders.
They boarded the same car to travel to the bilateral venue at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka in an expression of their close friendship.
The Malaysian prime minister reached Dhaka around 2:00 pm today on a short visit at the invitation of the chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.