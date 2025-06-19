No development project should harm nature: Chief adviser

“We must remember that Bangladesh is a delta. We don’t want to interrupt our water flow. Our first priority is our rivers. We would go all the way in a different direction if it’s necessary,” he stated.

“We must keep in mind the location of our population when it comes to any construction. Ours is a flood-prone country. So, we need to work in a way that ensures the river doesn’t get clogged,” the chief adviser said.

“We must avoid building roads in locations that would worsen the flood situation. During floods, people try to find safety on roads, bridges, and railways. So, it’s not just a bridge; it’s people’s safety as well,” he added.

“And the third thing is international connectivity. We want to create an investment hub here. So, make sure that roads don’t stop here. We also want to connect neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan. Because that’s the future,” Muhammad Yunus said.