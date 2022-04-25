People aged above 65 can’t perform hajj this year: State minister

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) organised the discussion at the secretariat.
The state minister a total of 57 thousand 856 pilgrims will be able to perform hajj from Bangladesh this year.
He said, "Pilgrims could not perform hajj in the last two years. By the blessings of Allah (God), we are going to perform hajj this year. We will complete a bilateral agreement in this regard with Saudi Arabia soon."
BSRF president Tapan Biswas presided over the programme while Nagad executive director Mohammad Aminul Haque, Nagad Islamic shariah supervisory committee chairman Prof HM Shahidul Islam Barakaty, Islamic foundation's imam training academy director Md. Anisuzzaman Sikder, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Masudul Haque, general secretary of the Bangladesh secretariat reporters forum, moderated the discussion.