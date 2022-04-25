People aged above 65 can’t perform hajj this year: State minister

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan has said the registered intending pilgrims aged over 65 will not be allowed to perform hajj this year.

"People aged above 65, who have already completed registration for hajj cannot go to Saudi Arabia this year. The Saudi government has made the decision not only for us but also for the whole world," he said at an event on Monday, reports UNB.

He was answering questions from the journalists at a discussion titled 'Digital Transaction in Nagad Islamic Financial Management'.