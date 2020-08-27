PM Hasina opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated cent per cent electrification in 31 upazilas of the country alongside two newly-built power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six transmission lines.

The upazilas which came under cent per cent power coverage are: Nabinagar, Sarail and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district, Faridganj and Kachua in Chandpur, Barura and Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhanga and Boalmari in Faridpur district, Sadullapur in Gaibandha district, Jhenaidah Sadar in Jhenaidah district.