PM Hasina opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated cent per cent electrification in 31 upazilas of the country alongside two newly-built power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six transmission lines.
She opened cent per cent electrification in 31 upazilas of 18 districts, two power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six new transmission lines through a virtual conferencing from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital this morning.
The upazilas which came under cent per cent power coverage are: Nabinagar, Sarail and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district, Faridganj and Kachua in Chandpur, Barura and Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhanga and Boalmari in Faridpur district, Sadullapur in Gaibandha district, Jhenaidah Sadar in Jhenaidah district.
Other upazilas brought under cent per cent electricity coverage are Manikganj Sadar, Daulatpur, Singair and Shibalaya in Manikganj district, Rajnagar in Moulvibazar, Manda, Dhamoirhat and Sapahar in Naogaon, Domar in Nilphamari, Begumganj in Noakhali, Mirzaganj in Patuakhali, Rajbari sadar, Pangsha and Baliakandi in Rajbari, Baghmara in Rajshahi, Satkhira Sadar in Satkhira, Zakiganj and Osmaninagar in Sylhet, Raypura in Narsingdi and Kalkini in Madaripur district.
The two power plants opened by the prime minister are: 110 MW power plant of Confidence Power Bogura-1 Ltd and 113 MW power plant of HF Power Ltd, Noakhali.
Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Mohasthangar 132/33KV, Rajshahi (North) 132/33KV, Chauddagram 132/33KV, Bhaluka 132/33KV, Benapole 132/33KV and Shariatpur 132/33KV sub-stations under the National Power Transmission Network Development Project.
Besides, she opened Shyampur 230/132KV sub-station under 400/230/132KV Grid Network Development Project, Sherpur 132/33KV and Kurigram 132/33KV under Enhancement of Capacity of Grid Substation and Transmission Line for Rural Electrification Project, Narail 132/33KV under Rural Electrification Project and Rajendrapur 132/33KV under Rajendrapur 132/33KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Grid Sub-station Construction Project.
The six transmission lines Sheikh Hasina inaugurated are -- Patuakhali-(Payra)-Gopalganj 400KV transmission line, Jashore-Benapole 132KV transmission line, Shariatpur-Madaripur 132KV transmission line, Tista-Kurigram 132KV transmission line, Magura-Narail 132KV transmission line and Patuakhali-Payra 230KV transmission line.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid was connected to the function from his ministry office.
PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while secretaries concerned to her were present at the Gonobhaban.
Power division secretary Sultan Ahmed made a presentation titled “Power Sector in Bangladesh: From Bangabandhu to Bangabandhu Daughter” from the ministry on the power sector development that took place in the last 11 years.
Besides, a documentary on power sector development was screened at the function.
A ministry source said the prime minister earlier opened cent per cent electrification in 257 upazilas, and with today’s inauguration, a total of 288 upazilas were brought under cent per cent electricity coverage.
“As many as 97 per cent people have already been brought under electricity coverage as the country has now a capacity of producing 23,548 MW electricity,” the source added.