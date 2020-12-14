PM pays tributes to martyred intellectuals

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur Monday morning, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day, BSS reports.
On behalf of the PM, her military secretary major general Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed the floral wreaths around 7.10am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.
The day is being observed on a limited scale due to fresh surge of the COVID-19 cases.
Just two days ahead of the country’s final victory for independence on this day 49 years back, the Pakistani occupation forces with the help of their local collaborators – Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams – killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country.
As many as 200 illustrious sons of the soil, including professors, journalists, doctors, artistes, engineers and writers, were abducted from their respective residences blindfolded during December 10 to 14 in 1971.
They were taken blindfolded to torture cells at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Nakhalpara, Rajarbagh and other locations in different parts of the city.
Subsequently they were put to death en masse at different killing grounds, most notably Rayerbazar and Mirpur, in a bid to cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually.
Those who were exposed to the killers’ wrath on 14 December 1971 included Alim Chowdhury and Fazle Rabbi, Journalists Shahidullah Kaisar, Sirajuddin Hossain, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan and Selina Parveen, and litterateur Munier Choudhury.