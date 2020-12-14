PM pays tributes to martyred intellectuals

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur Monday morning, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day, BSS reports.

On behalf of the PM, her military secretary major general Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed the floral wreaths around 7.10am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.

The day is being observed on a limited scale due to fresh surge of the COVID-19 cases.

Just two days ahead of the country’s final victory for independence on this day 49 years back, the Pakistani occupation forces with the help of their local collaborators – Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams – killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country.