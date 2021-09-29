President asks NHRC to be more vibrant

The president said the Commission could play an important role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the activities of the government as well as upholding the public interest and human rights.
The delegation briefed the President about the overall activities of the Commission and various aspects of the annual report.
Commission’s full-time member Kamal Uddin Ahmed and member Jasmine Ara Begum were included in the delegation.
Secretary to the president's office Sampad Barua and military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam were present.