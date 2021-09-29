Government

President asks NHRC to be more vibrant

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) would have to be more active in protecting the interests of the people and making the government more accountable, reports UNB.

He said this when a four-member NHRC delegation led by its chairperson Nasima Begum presented the commission's annual report of 2020 to the president at Bangabhaban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The president said the Commission could play an important role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the activities of the government as well as upholding the public interest and human rights.

The delegation briefed the President about the overall activities of the Commission and various aspects of the annual report.

Advertisement

Commission’s full-time member Kamal Uddin Ahmed and member Jasmine Ara Begum were included in the delegation.

Secretary to the president's office Sampad Barua and military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam were present.

Read more from Government
Advertisement