President, PM greet all on 23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Accord

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages marking the 23rd anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord.

On the completion of 23 years of the historic agreement, president Hamid called upon all irrespective of party affiliations to work together to harness the potentials of the hill districts.

The head of the state, in his message, said the CHT Peace Accord would be a shining example in the world in resolving disputes peacefully.

On the occasion of the signing the Peace Accord, he extended his best wishes to all the residents of the hill districts.