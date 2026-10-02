BTRC proposal to give officials 60pc allowance on basic pay raises questions

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has decided to provide its officials and employees with a ‘regulatory allowance’ at the rate of 60 per cent of their basic salary every month.

In support of the allowance, commission officials cite their long-standing role in collecting government revenue, their responsibilities in regulating the telecommunications sector, and the restriction preventing them from joining any other technology company for six months after leaving their jobs. At its latest commission meeting, the BTRC also decided to send a proposal to the government on the matter.

However, public administration experts raised questioned on the justification for providing the allowance at 60 per cent of basic salary. They say the justification for a special allowance for officials and employees of a regulatory body cannot be determined solely by the amount of revenue it collects.