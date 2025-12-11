Govt redistributes portfolios of four advisers
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has redistributed the portfolios of four advisers, according to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Thursday.
Prof Yunus will now oversee the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Division, the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology.
Asif Nazrul has been made adviser for the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan got the portfolio of the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan will now oversee the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.