Chief adviser’s special assistant professor Sayedur Rahman resigns
Special assistant to the chief adviser at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Professor Md Sayedur Rahman has resigned from his post.
He told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that he had submitted his resignation nearly a month ago, which was formally accepted on Tuesday.
He had been serving as special assistant to the chief adviser with the rank of a state minister.
A gazette notification issued late on Tuesday night stated that the president had accepted Syedur Rahman’s resignation.
A former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Medical University (formerly Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University), professor Sayedur Rahman had assumed the role of special assistant in November.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, he said, “I submitted my resignation a month ago. It was accepted on Tuesday. My term in government service ended yesterday.”
Earlier, on Wednesday (25 December), another special assistant, Khuda Baksh Chowdhory, also resigned.
A former inspector general of police (IGP), Khoda Baksh had been attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Prior to him, professor Aminul Islam, who had been serving as special assistant to the chief adviser at the Ministry of Education, had also stepped down.