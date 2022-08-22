PM seeks help from Qatar in LNG imports

The prime minister said these while Qatar's labour minister Ali bin Saed bin Smaikh Al Marri paid a courtesy call on her at her Ganabhaban residence this afternoon.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting. The premier told the minister of Qatar that China, Japan,India and Korea have already taken land in the economic zones and they are working to set up industries there.
Sheikh Hasina has sought more cooperations from Qatar in LNG import and the minister of Qatar expressed his country's keenness to cooperate Bangladesh in the energy and health sectors.
"We're currently importing LNG from Qatar.....We need more collaboration in this sector," she added. The prime minister has also expressed eagerness to import fertiliser from Qatar.
She said Bangladesh attaches special priority to the relationship with Qatar as a brotherly country. On the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina said around 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas have taken shelter in Bangladesh since 2017, which has now become a huge burden for Bangladesh.
The Premier has sought cooperation from Qatar over the issue, saying, "Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) is extending support to Bangladesh in this issue."
Bangladesh has already shifted 30,000 Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar to Bhashan Char, she said. Regarding the Covid-19 situation, she said that the Coronavirus is now under control in Bangladesh.
"But, we are very cautious," she added. Ali bin Saed bin Smaikh Al Marri has extended greetings to Bangladesh premier on behalf of his country's Ameer and prime minister.
The Qatar premier also invited Sheikh Hasina to attend the World Cup Football competition as the event is going to start on 20 November.
He acknowledged Bangladeshi labours' contribution to his country's development, saying that at present 400,000 Bangladeshi labours are working in Qatar, which is the second largest foreign community in his country.
The minister said he had fruitful talks with Bangladesh's minister of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment over manpower issue.