PM Tarique Rahman meets NOAB members, asserts firm stance on press freedom

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday expressed his government’s firm stance on the freedom of the press in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed the stance at a meeting with Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) members at the Public Administration meeting room at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

“At the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman expressed the government’s firm stance on press freedom,” he said.

Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, said he regularly reads newspapers and watches television.