PM Tarique Rahman meets NOAB members, asserts firm stance on press freedom
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday expressed his government’s firm stance on the freedom of the press in the country.
The Prime Minister expressed the stance at a meeting with Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) members at the Public Administration meeting room at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
“At the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman expressed the government’s firm stance on press freedom,” he said.
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, said he regularly reads newspapers and watches television.
The Prime Minister also said he takes updates on the issues reflected in the media and gives necessary instructions to the concerned accordingly.
Ruman said the premier listened to NOAB members patiently and said that such views exchange meetings with them would be arranged at regular intervals.
At the onset of the meeting, the additional press secretary said, NOAB President and Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury spoke and highlighted the existing problems of the newspaper industry and sought the Prime Minister’s support in resolving them.
NOAB members congratulated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on forming the government with a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections.
They mentioned that during the BNP government in 2001, newspapers were declared as an industry. They said the media industry has now turned into a sick industry.
Noting that huge government advertisement bills accumulated during previous governments remain unpaid, NOAB leaders sought the Prime Minister’s support in this regard.
Emphasising regular meetings between the government and newspaper owners, the Prime Minister opined that such meetings should be held every three months.
NOAB members drew the Prime Minister’s attention to withdraw the cases filed against journalists during the previous interim government and sought his support regarding bails of arrested journalists.
The meeting started at 2:20 pm and ended at 3:30 pm. The Prime Minister joined a luncheon with NOAB members.
Later, Tarique Rahman took part in a photo session with NOAB members. This was the Prime Minister’s first formal meeting with NOAB after the BNP formed the government.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, State Ministrer Yeaser Khan Choudhury, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman, NOAB Vice President ASM Shahidullah Khan, Treasurer Altamash Kabir and members AK Azad, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin, Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Karatoa Editor Mozammel Haque, Purbokone Editor Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury, Financial Express Publisher Nasim Manzur were present at the meeting.
Prime Minister's Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly was also present at the meeting.