Food minister rules out possibility of food crisis in Bangladesh 

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder says that the country has enough food stock, and he sees no possibility of food crisis unless natural disasters hit the country.

In a recent interview with UNB, the minister, who is a three-time MP from Naogaon-1, says that his ministry is taking steps so that no land in the country remains uncultivated.

“Boro season is coming soon after the current Aman season. We’ll take steps so that Boro is cultivated in all the land. We’ve already asked the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure proper irrigation during the upcoming Boro season,” Sadhan says.