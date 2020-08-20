Railway relaxes NID rule for travelling, buying tickets

Bangladesh Railway has relaxed the rule that made it mandatory for the passengers to show National Identity Card (NID) while buying train tickets and travelling, reports BSS.
From now on, four members of a family can purchase tickets by showing one NID, said a press release issued by the railways ministry on Thursday.
Advertisement
Earlier on 13 August, the ministry asked the passengers to use their purchased tickets, return tickets or fixed term tickets for personal use only and requested people to refrain from travelling by train on tickets purchased in the name of others.
The notice issued on Thursday said that the authorities relaxed the new system at present to facilitate the passengers.