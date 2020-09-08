Railway to resume operation of 84 more trains by 16 Sept

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken steps to operate 84 more commuter, mail, express and local trains by 16 September as a part of its plan to normalise train services in the country, reports BSS.

The railway authorities have also decided to sell 50 per cent tickets of intercity trains from the stations from 12 September and other 50 per cent tickets online.

“BR will continue to operate trains at half capacity to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said a circular signed by deputy director (traffic transportation) Khairul Kabir.