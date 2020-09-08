Railway to resume operation of 84 more trains by 16 Sept

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken steps to operate 84 more commuter, mail, express and local trains by 16 September as a part of its plan to normalise train services in the country, reports BSS.
The railway authorities have also decided to sell 50 per cent tickets of intercity trains from the stations from 12 September and other 50 per cent tickets online.
“BR will continue to operate trains at half capacity to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said a circular signed by deputy director (traffic transportation) Khairul Kabir.
With the resumption of operation of 84 trains, the total number of trains in operation will stand at 218, BR said.
BR will also resume operation of 144 mail and local trains in phases.
According to BR, Karnaphuli Commuter, Titas Commuter, Turag Express-1,2,3 and 4, Kaliakoir Commuter-1 and 2 and local (Narayanganj-Dhaka-Narayanganj will start operation on 10 September.
Jalalabad Express, Surma Mail, Dhaka/Noakhali Express, Mymensingh Express, Bhawal Express, Dhalewshwari Express, Chandpur Commuter and Noakhali Commuter will resume operation on 13 September.
Nazirhat Commuter-1, 2, 5 and 6, local (Chattogram-Dojahari-Chattogram), local (Mohanganj-Mymensingh-Mohanganj), local (Jharia Jhangail-Mymensingh-Jharia Jhangail), Uttarbanga Mail, Kanchan Commuter, Dinajpur Commuter, Burimari Commuter-1 and 2, Kurigrqam Shuttle, Rajbari Express- 1, 2,3 and 4 and Bhatiapara Express-1 and 2 will start operation on 16 September.
The railway suspended operation of passenger trains on 24 March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It started resuming operation of trains from 31 May.