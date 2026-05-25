Govt sets unique instance of humane, people-centric politics: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister's Adviser and Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin today, Monday said the incumbent government has set a unique example of humane and people-oriented politics in the last 100 days.

After a long period of misrule, the 2024 July uprising and the democratic journey of 16 years of sacrifice and struggle, the country has overcome a deep crisis today under the visionary and people-friendly leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and ensured the empowerment of the people, he said.

In the first 100 days, Mahdi Amin said, the government, elected by the people's votes, has returned the looted state property to the people and it is strengthening the institutional framework of democracy.

The visible steps taken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have changed the fate of the people, he said.

Mahdi Amin said the remarks at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon here this afternoon.

The Prime Minister's Press Wing arranged the press conference, marking the '100 days' of the government.

Mahdi Amin said in the 13th parliamentary elections held on February 12 this year, BNP won an absolute majority and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister on February 17.

The spokesperson said from the first day of the formation of the government, quick, visible and effective steps have been taken to implement priority-based election promises.

To this end, he said, instructions have been given to formulate a subject-based and sector-based 180-day action plan in each ministry.