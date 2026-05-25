Govt sets unique instance of humane, people-centric politics: Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister's Adviser and Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin today, Monday said the incumbent government has set a unique example of humane and people-oriented politics in the last 100 days.
After a long period of misrule, the 2024 July uprising and the democratic journey of 16 years of sacrifice and struggle, the country has overcome a deep crisis today under the visionary and people-friendly leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and ensured the empowerment of the people, he said.
In the first 100 days, Mahdi Amin said, the government, elected by the people's votes, has returned the looted state property to the people and it is strengthening the institutional framework of democracy.
The visible steps taken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have changed the fate of the people, he said.
Mahdi Amin said the remarks at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon here this afternoon.
The Prime Minister's Press Wing arranged the press conference, marking the '100 days' of the government.
Mahdi Amin said in the 13th parliamentary elections held on February 12 this year, BNP won an absolute majority and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister on February 17.
The spokesperson said from the first day of the formation of the government, quick, visible and effective steps have been taken to implement priority-based election promises.
To this end, he said, instructions have been given to formulate a subject-based and sector-based 180-day action plan in each ministry.
He said the initiatives taken by the government in various sectors, including social security, agriculture, education, health, employment, economy, technology and infrastructure, have instilled new hope among the country's people.
Mahdi Amin said in the first month of assuming office, the government has further strengthened women-centric social security programmes by launching the 'Family Card'.
As per the election promises, the programme of providing honorariums for Imams, Muazzins, Khatibs and other religious leaders has started, he said.
In addition, he said, the additional monthly charge for prepaid electricity meters has been withdrawn.
The spokesperson said agricultural loans up to Taka 10,000 have been waived off with interest for small farmers, which was decided in the first cabinet meeting of the government.
He said agricultural management has been brought under the digital framework by launching the 'Farmer Card'.
Mahdi Amin said the canal digging programme across the country has created the possibility of long-term positive changes in agriculture, irrigation and water management.
In addition, he said, initiatives have been taken to implement the Padma Barrage Project to create potential in agriculture, water and environmental management in the southwestern region.
Stating that the government is working to ensure 'maximum freedom' for the media and journalists, the spokesperson said, "However, propaganda, hatred or politics of hatred in the name of freedom of speech is contradictory to the aspirations of the mass uprising."
He said a total of 10 cabinet meetings were held from February 17 to May 24.
"Some 60 important decisions were taken in these meetings. Out of those, 37 decisions have been implemented and the remaining ones are in the process of implementation," he said.
He said the government has taken effective initiatives to ensure the payment of salaries, allowances and Eid bonuses to workers before Eid.
Continuous coordination has been made with banks, employers, labour organisations and relevant stakeholders, said Mahdi Amin.
He also mentioned the launch of special trains and special waterway services to ensure the smooth travel of Eid.
Separate compartments have been arranged in trains to ensure the safe journey of women and a special monitoring cell has been formed seven days before Eid, the spokesperson said.
He said necessary instructions have been given to remove the waste of sacrificial animals within 8 hours, ensure fair price of rawhide and proper preservation.
In addition, he said, it has been possible to reduce the airfare of Hajj pilgrims.
Mahdi Amin said preparations have started for the implementation of the economic corridor from Teknaf to Tentulia. "Work on the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is progressing with the aim of inauguration by December 16," he added.
He said bank guarantee facility for higher education abroad has been expanded, high-speed free Wi-Fi has been introduced at airports and trains, and sports and new programmes have been started for the youth.
Highlighting the government's various initiatives in the health sector, the spokesperson said almost 100 percent of children have been brought under measles vaccine coverage and maternity leave has been increased.
In addition, he said, initiatives have been taken to ensure 5 percent of the GDP allocation for the health sector in phases.
Referring to the government's position on the murder of child Ramisa, Mahdi Amin said, "The Prime Minister, Home Minister and Law Minister have visited the home of the family members and expressed their sympathy. They also vowed to ensure speedy trial. A chargesheet has already been submitted in this incident. The optimum possible justice will be ensured."
He also said a court convicted and sentenced a person to death within 29 working days for raping a 9-year-old child in Meherpur, which is a rare example of ensuring speedy justice.
Highlighting the humanitarian aspect of the Prime Minister, Mahdi Amin said, "Now the victims do not go to the Prime Minister; rather, the Prime Minister is reaching the doors of the people. He is listening to the people, standing by them in their suffering and extending a hand of courage and compassion."
He said an initiative has been taken to add the phrase 'except Israel' to the Bangladeshi passport again. At the same time, a goal has been set to develop Bangladesh into a trillion-dollar economy by 2034, he said.
Mahdi Amin said the immovable assets of the S Alam Group worth Taka 4,264 crore have been seized. In addition, he said, agreements have been signed with several countries to bring back the money laundered abroad.
"Last month, the highest remittances in the country's history were received and the monthly remittances sent by expatriates reached about US$ 3.75 billion. Initiatives have also been taken to launch Expatriate Card," he said.
Mahdi Amin said initiatives have been taken to provide state identity cards to about two lakh freelancers. A special fund of Taka 60,000 crore has been announced to reopen closed factories and create employment, he said.
He said the Prime Minister does not present himself as a distant powerful person, but as a representative of the people and a commoner of the society.
At the beginning of the press conference, Mahdi Amin extended advance greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon, PM Speech Writer SAM Mahfuzur Rahman, Deputy Press Secretaries Zahidul Islam Roni, Mostafa Zulfikar Hasan, Md Sujauddaula (Sujan Mahmud) and Shahadat Hossain Swadhin were present at the press conference.