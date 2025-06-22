Secretariat employees to observe 2-hour work abstention on Monday
Employees at the Bangladesh Secretariat will observe a two-hour work abstention on Monday demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.
Md Nurul Islam, chairman of the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, announced the fresh programme from a protest rally on the Secretariat premises on Sunday.
The 2-hour work abstention will start at 11am.
Earlier around 11:15am, employees began their demonstration from the ground floor of the Finance Ministry.
They marched through different sections of the Secretariat chanting slogans against the ordinance.
This demonstration marks the continuation of a series of protests staged by government employees against the ordinance which they claim would curtail job security and benefits for certain categories of staff.
On June 19, secretariat employees staged a similar protest expressing concern over the ordinance, which they said was drafted without consulting stakeholders and could pave the way for arbitrary decisions on employment status and disciplinary action.
The Unity Forum said that if their demands are not met, they will announce stronger protest programmes in the coming days.
The draft of the controversial ordinance was approved at a meeting of the Advisory Council on 22 May.
It includes provisions allowing dismissal of government employees for four types of disciplinary offences without a formal departmental inquiry, requiring only a show-cause notice.
The ordinance was promulgated on 25 May, sparking widespread backlash among public servants.
Government employees have condemned the ordinance as regressive and a ‘black law’.
Since 24 May, they have been staging protest marches, work abstentions, and sit-ins within the Secretariat.
Memorandums have also been submitted to several advisers demanding its repeal.