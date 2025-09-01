Chief Adviser to hold meeting with 7 more political parties Tuesday
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold a meeting with leaders of seven more political parties at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Adviser’s press wing confirmed the matter Monday afternoon saying that the meeting will begin at 5:00 pm tomorrow.
Earlier, on Sunday, the Chief Adviser held separate meetings with leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) at the same venue over the upcoming national election and the prevailing political situation in the country.
The head of the interim government in the meetings reaffirmed that the election will be held within first half of February next year.