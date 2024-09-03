CAO asks authorities to restrict car use of govt officials violating rules
The Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) has asked different ministries, departments and other bodies to restrict the car use of government officials, who are enjoying the facility violating rules and their jurisdiction.
In a notification issued on Monday, the CAO said it has been noticed that many officials of the republic have been using the government cars violating rules and their jurisdiction.
Even, without any logical reason, many ministries and departments are taking vehicles from different offices, banks, insurance companies and other entities through requisition.
In addition, many government officers, who took car loan under the 'Authorised Government Officials Interest Free Loan and Car Service Monetisation Policy-2020', have been receiving Taka 50,000 per month from the government for car maintenance but they are using the government vehicles unethically, violating rules and the policy, the notification said.
As a result of this tendency, it is causing disorder and financial waste in the public administration. It is making the morality of public officials questionable and their image is also being seriously tainted in society.
So, the government has taken a rigid policy to this end, the notification said.