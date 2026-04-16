468,220 posts of govt jobs fall vacant, says state minister in parliament

State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari has said that there are 468,220 vacant positions across all ministries and government offices in the country.

He stated that short-, medium-, and long-term plans—spanning six months, one year, and five years—have been formulated to fill these vacancies.

The information was provided on Thursday in the parliament in response to a question from BNP lawmaker Sarwar Jamal Nizam. Presided over by Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal, the question-answer session was tabled at the beginning of the sitting,