Accountable, democratic govt established through people’s direct votes: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday said that after being freed from one and a half decades of fascist rule and exploitation, an accountable and democratic government has been established in the country through direct votes of the people.

“The people have regained their lost democratic political rights,” he said while inaugurating the e-bail bond system in seven more districts including Bogura at a function at the District and Sessions Judge Court premises in Bogura on Friday morning.

At that time, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Bogura District Bar Association at the court premises.

Tarique Rahman, also the Chairman of ruling BNP, said that it is now the demand of time to ensure that no autocrat or subservient group can ever again snatch away the rights of the people and establish fascist rule in the country.