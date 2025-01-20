Ali Imam Majumdar given charge of land ministry
Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar has been given the additional charge of Land Ministry,
The Cabinet Division issued an official notification in this regard on Monday.
This move follows the passing of former Land Adviser AF Hassan Ariff who died of a heart attack on 20 December.
The notification said that, in line with previous communications from the Cabinet Division dated 16 August, 27 August, and 10 November, the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government has now assigned Ali Imam Majumdar with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Land.