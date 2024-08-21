France President Macron greets Chief Adviser Prof Yunus
France president Emmanuel Macron has congratulated chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on his assumption as the chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh.
"Allow me to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your appointment as Chief Adviser to the Interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," he wrote in a letter to Prof Yunus.
The letter was received here today.
Macron said as Bangladesh now enters a period of transition, the interim government Yunus leads will have the important task of preparing the ground for democratic elections and ensuring that a return to calm and national reconciliation can be achieved.
"As such, I welcome the messages you have already sent in this regard," he said.
"In this complex period that your country is going through, please know that you can count on the full support of France," the letter read.
The France president said he particularly hopes that their joint work aiming at continuously strengthening the bilateral relationship can continue, on essential subjects such as respect for human rights and minorities, adaptation to climate change, and the fight against poverty.
"We rejoice working with you and your teams and I wish you every success in meeting the challenges awaiting you," he said.